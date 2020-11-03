Work begins on the fourth season

While we await the airing of the fourth installment of Star Trek Discovery, it has been announced that work has begun on the next season of the Netflix series set in the universe born from an idea of Gene Roddenberry.

The announcement is made Michelle Paradise, showrunner of the work in the Netflix catalog, with a tweet that you find linked at the bottom of the news. In his message there is a short video along with this comment: “Fourth season let’s go!“, while in recent weeks it had been shared by the television network CBS a video with the cast of the show, announcing the renewal for a new season of unreleased episodes.

Fans have welcomed the news with enthusiasm, eager to find out how the events of the USS Discovery crew will continue, especially after the latest episodes, which have led the protagonists to travel in time, finding themselves 930 years into the future. In the meantime, the first three episodes of the third season are available on Netflix, the rest will be published on the famous streaming platform on a weekly basis. Finally, we point out the celebrations for the month dedicated to Star Trek, where it will be possible to read for free the comics dedicated to the successful sci-fi opera, instead if you are looking for other rumors about the series here is an interview with Doug Jones of Star Trek Discovery.