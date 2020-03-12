Entertainment

Woody Harrelson replaces Jason Statham in ‘The Man From Toronto’

March 12, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

After Jason Statham announced his departure from ‘The Man From Toronto’, apparently due to differences with Sony, the study has already found someone to replace it: Woody Harrelson. As The Hollywood Reporter advances, the actor has already signed an agreement to join the action comedy directed by Patrick Hughes (‘The Mercenaries 3’, ‘The Other Bodyguard’). Scripted by Robbie Fox ('An Unmatched Girlfriend', 'A Good Match'), the film tells the story of two totally opposite men, a dangerous murderer (whose nickname gives the film its title) and a most awkward guy , who are mistaken for an Airbnb apartment in New York City. Both will be involved in a plot in which they will have to learn to live together … if they want to save themselves.

With its premiere scheduled for November 20 in the United States, the film has been delayed its production after this change of actors, which apparently occurred when Statham, who was looking for the R rating on the tape, did not want to continue in a project with which Sony seeks to attract a family audience given the proximity of the release date to Thanksgiving.

READ:  Workin Moms Season 3 Premiere - What to expect

Harrelson adds this project to ‘Venom 2’, which he shot under Andy Serkis; ‘Kate’, directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan; ‘Triangle Of Sadness’, which shoots with Rube Östlund as director; and the series 'The Most Dangerous Man In America', currently in the pre-production phase.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.