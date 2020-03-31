Woody from Toy Story wasn't always dubbed by Tom Hanks

Share it:

‘Toy story’Is now available to be seen again in Disney +, including all movies up to ‘Toy Story 4’And last year's short films.

One of those shorts is a new one called ‘Lamp Life’, Which reveals what Bo peep did after ‘Toy Story 2’, And where we see Bo counting to Woody their story while hanging out at the fair.

And if you noticed something different about Woody (in the original version), you have earned a gold star, since that is not Tom Hanks doubling the cowboy but his little brother, Jim Hanks.

Due to the similarity between Jim and Tom's voice, he has lent his voice to Woody in the expanded universe of Toy story for a time.

This mainly occurs in video games and parallel films, including ‘Toy Story Racer' Y 'Toy Story Mania!’, And other Disney games, like‘Disney infinity’.

However, Jim also doubled down on Woody in a series of television shorts released in 1996 called ‘Toy Story Treats’, And later appeared as Woody when the cowboy had a cameo in the sequel to ‘Toy story’Released directly on video,‘Buzz Lightyear from Star Command’.

And I'm sorry to reveal the secret, but if you ever had a toy from Woody talking, it was probably Jim you were listening to, since he dubbed them too.

"There are so many computer games and video stuff that Jim works on that year round. They said, 'You don't want to do this,' and I said, 'No, call my brother Jim, he will.'Tom revealed in The Graham Norton Show.

And not only in the universe Toy story Jim has replaced his older brother as he had to become his double in ‘Forrest Gump’During the iconic race sequence.

"Tom had other doubles, but they couldn't do the raceJim said to People. "A classic Hanks stupidity"

After the exclusive Toy storyWe leave you with this Jim clip that sounds exactly like Tom Hanks. Enjoy.