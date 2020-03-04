Woody Allen will publish in April ‘About anything’, his memoirs

Share it:

His life has been, and continues to be, as interesting as controversial. And there are already four, at least, publishers who have not dared to publish the memoirs of Woody Allen. But it seems that the ‘slamming doors’ for the filmmaker are over, which on April 7 he will see on the shelves of the American bookstores ‘About anything’, Spanish title of his biography that in our country will be edited by the Alianza publishing house next May 21th.





“It will be an exhaustive report of his life, both personal and professional, and describes his work in movies, theater, television and nightclubs. Allen also writes about relationships are his family, friends and the loves of his life ”, explained the publishing house Grand Central, a division of the Hachette group responsible for its publication in the United States. What has not been specified is the place in which the accusations of sexual abuse of Dylan Farrow, adopted daughter of the filmmaker and Mia Farrow, who came to light just at the time when Allen was separating from the actress, will occupy in these pages. A controversy that was exacerbated because, months before, the relationship that the filmmaker had had with the adopted daughter of actress Soon-Yi Previn was revealed.

Although the judicial investigations did not find evidence against him, the case had professional repercussions on the director's career, such as the 'withdrawal' by Amazon in the distribution of 'Rainy Day in New York', which finally was not premiered in the United States.

Woody, 84, winner of four Oscar Awards, will premiere this year ‘Rifkin's Festival’, his last romantic comedy shot in San Sebastián and with Elena Anaya, Louis Garrel, Gina Gershon, Sergi López, Wally Shawn and Cristoph Waltz in the cast.