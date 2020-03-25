Woody Allen publishes his memoirs by surprise

Share it:

A few weeks ago we announced that, after several denials by other publishers, Hachette had agreed to publish 'By the way', Woody Allen's memoirs. However, after pressure from Mia Farrow's workers and family, the company has also backtracked. The journalist Ronan Farrow, the son of the actress and the director, a regular contributor to Hachette and winner of a Pulitzer Prize for uncovering the sexual abuse scandal of producer Harvey Weinstein, expressed his discomfort on his twitter account where he branded "contradictory" the decision of the publisher, which reversed four days after announcing the launch.

Has finally been Arcade Publishing which, without prior notice, has released Allen's controversial autobiography on Monday, which they define as a "candid and personal" portrait of Woody's personal and professional life, from his childhood in Brooklyn to becoming one of the most acclaimed and controversial directors of all time.

In our country, if there is no change, "By the way," will be published by the publishing house Alianza, which is scheduled to launch on May 21. In addition, his latest film, ‘Rifkin's Festival’, which he filmed in San Sebastián with Elena Anaya and Sergi López and produced by The Mediapro Studio and Gravier Productions, will hit our theaters throughout the year.