Won’t Noragami 3 and Mob Psycho 100 arrive in 2021? The words of a well-known insider

Noragami e Mob Psycho 100 are two of the titles highly appreciated by the anime community that, unfortunately, do not boast of a certain destiny. To date, in fact, we only have sporadic information on a possible third season of the two series in question, but when could we expect an official announcement or a possible debut?

Until last December Studio Bones was very busy to the point of not leaving much space for further productions, effectively eliminating the possibility of glimpsing Noragami 3 e Bungou Stray Dogs 4 in 2020. But after 9 months, what has changed in the line-up of the famous Japanese company? To clarify the current situation of the company is the usual liborek3, well-known insider towards BONES as well as the one who first announced – and well in advance – the return of Eureka Seven.

But let’s go in order: Liborek warns that 3 of the 5 studios under BONES are currently busy with the production of My Hero Academia 5, SK8 (after concluding Josee, the Tiger and the Fish) and the last film in the trilogy of Eureka Seven Hi Evolution. The other two studies, A and B respectively, have a big question mark. If the first of these has actually set in motion since the beginning of the year, perfectly respecting the rumors regarding the start of the pre-production of SuperCrooks, then it is possible to expect the debut of the anime inspired by the comic of Mark Millers in the second half of 2021. There is certainly the unknown of a series, or two if Studio A should opt to release a further anime in the first half of 2021, yet Liborek explicitly emphasizes how Mob Psycho 100 III and Noragami 3 are out of the question.

Noragami’s director has been busy for a long time directing Josee, the Tiger and the Fish, and returning to work on the franchise. Adachitoka sensei could postpone the anime’s debut until the end of next year or, more likely, 2022.

And you, instead, what do you think of the insider’s information, when you hope to be able to review the adventures of Mob and the god Yato? Tell us your opinion about it with a comment below.