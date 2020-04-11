Wonho will not return to Monsta X, will launch as a solo singer

Share it:

MONBEBE's request has been fulfilled … but not as expected! Wonho will be back on the music scene but not with Monsta X, but as a producer and solo singer. The Highline Entertainment agency announced in a press release, "We recently signed an exclusive contract with Wonho, we will give our full support to Wonho to start new activities as a solo artist."

Wonho, who in November 2019 made the decision to leave the Monsta X group due to scandals in which he was involved, commented on this in a statement issued by his new agency Highline Entertainment, a subsidiary of Starship Entertainment (a company that represents MONSTA X ), "I am reflecting deeply on my foolish and thoughtless actions of the past."

I am very grateful to the fans who have given me this opportunity and I will do my best to repay the support they have given me.

Highline Entertainment, Wonho's new agency, is a subsidiary of Starship Entertainment and houses artists such as DJ Soda, dress and PLUMA. Photo: Highline Entertainment



It is worth mentioning that the social networks that Wonho will be using in this new stage of his artistic career have already been activated.

Also, the idol opened his heart in a letter that he shared with all his followers in his fan cafe: "I think they must have suffered a lot during that time because of me, I know that I cannot undo the things that hurt them, all I can To say is that I will make an effort so that they are no longer having a bad time and one day they are full of happiness. "

There is something I want to say once again, whenever you have difficulties, it is okay to rest.

Wonho is 27 years old; He is from Anyang, South Korea. Photo: Highline Entertainment



"I am going to try very hard to be in a place where they can rest a little when they have difficulties, are exhausted and want to rest. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to be a better person, I will continue to be grateful in the future, thank you for making it possible for me to fulfill that promise".









