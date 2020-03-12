 WonderCon 2020 postponed by the Coronavirus and the future of the SDCC is raised

Share it:

This morning we woke up to several convention cancellations that had occurred as a result of the coronavirus. We continue adding more actions that come to prevent possible contagions, and that is that in addition to adding the closure of Disneyland California temporarily, it is also worth reporting WonderCon delay. This announcement follows the recommendation of California Governor Gavin Newsom to postpone or cancel any public gathering of more than 250 people until at least the end of March.

Comic-Con International Officially and indefinitely postpones WonderCon Anaheim which was scheduled to take place from April 10 to 12. At the moment they talk about the event being postponed, but it is still up in the air when it can be held.

That uncertainty also extends to San Diego Comic Con, because Comic-Con International recognizes that currently they are setting the stage, and have not yet decided what to do ahead of the event planned for July 23-26.

Both events tend to be important for the future releases of movies and comic and superhero series, since in fact large announcements are usually made – especially in the SDCC – and footage of the films is shown, which although generally exclusive to attendees, we He ends up reaching out to others even if it's just his description.

We continue to work closely with officials in San Diego and at this time no decision has been made regarding the rescheduling of Comic-Con slated to take place this summer; July 23-26, 2020. (3/4) – San Diego Comic-Con (@Comic_Con) March 12, 2020

