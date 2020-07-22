Wonder Woman will receive a new figure in a new style

Share it:

Strike Witches and Girls Und Panzer character designer Humikane Shimada has reworked the design of Wonder Woman through the peculiar artistic flair. Its interpretation, visible at the bottom of the article, will be the reference model for a new collectible arriving in Japan in January 2021.

The figure, which is titled "Wonder Woman Humikane Shimada Ver.", Is about 16 centimeters tall. It is available in three variants, each of which has a different pose. The first is certainly more classic, while the other two enjoy a decidedly more dynamic setting, including the classic weapons of the heroine – including the Lasso of Truth.

The figure will be available for purchase at a not excessively high cost, in fact, there is talk of 5,800 yen (about 54 dollars), and can be ordered through the major Japanese retailers of action figures, statues, gadgets and in general merchandising dedicated to pop culture.

In the meantime, the Panini comic revolution begins in Italy, which will publish most of the DC Comics' American masterpieces in a special edition. The first issue that will reach the shelves will concern Wonder Woman, whose cover will bear the signature of the excellent Milo Manara.

