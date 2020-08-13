Wonder Woman: volume 760 anticipates important changes for Diana

Share it:

Wonder Woman it seems to have taken a different turn after the events told in the first volume written by Mariko Tamaki and drawn by Mikel Janin. In fact, in number 760 of the magazine, according to their signatures, the Princess of Themyscira has to deal with her current condition, and has had to face a historical enemy of the Amazon.

The volume opens with the cliffhanger that had concluded the previous one, that is a surprising face to face between Diana and Maxwell Lord on Stryker's Island. Thinking that Lord is planning something evil, Diana reunites with Etta Candy, from whom she obtains new, important, information on "hallucinations" scattered throughout the country, and apparently unrelated to each other.

After a dinner at her neighbor Emma's house, Diana returns to her apartment and goes to sleep. We are immediately transported to three particularly violent and frenetic sequences, where Wonder Woman finds herself having to rescue innocents from a wrecking ball, only to fend off a giant robot that is approaching her bed.

The third scene instead shows us Wonder Woman involved in an intense confrontation with the parademons. The superheroine is awakened by Etta's voice, and then realize that he has attacked soldiers. An awareness that affects both the protagonist and the readers, and which gives strength to the hypothesis that Maxwell Lord may have taken control of his subconscious. At the bottom of the page you can find the concluding table of the volume.

We remind you that Wonder Woman will soon receive a new figure, and that Panini Comics has published the first issue of the series with a cover of Milo Manara.