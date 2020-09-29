Wonder Woman: the origins of the Amazon warrior return in the third volume of Earth One

DC Comics has surprisingly announced the return of two extremely important authors in the American comics industry, Grant Morrison and Yanick Paquette, who will dedicate themselves to the production of the final volume of the origins of Wonder Woman in the Earth One series, scheduled for release on March 9, 2021.

The official description of the volume is as follows: “Diana, who became Queen of the Amazons, must unite all the tribes, for the first time in 1000 years. Max Lord’s assault on Paradise Island, in terrible ARES armor is near, and to withstand the impending war, Wonder Woman will need all the strength of her sisters! Will Diana finally be able to bring her message of peace to the world of men, or will Max Lord’s war burn everything and reduce the Amazons to ashes? “

As we know the Earth One series aims to re-explore the birth and formation of the best known superheroes, perhaps adding events and changing some details to create a more elaborate story able to bring readers closer to the universe of that specific character. To communicate the conclusion of the project, e the cover of the graphic novel, was Yanick Paquette himself, with the post you can find at the bottom of the page.

Recall that the number 760 of Wonder Woman has been marked by important changes for Diana, and we leave you to the beautiful cosplay of the superheroine of Kami Ferreira.