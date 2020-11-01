Wonder Woman: Presented Nubia, the Amazon protagonist of a new necklace

After the issue dedicated to the origins of Wonder Woman, here is the design of the new character, named Nubia, which will make its debut during the “DC Future State” event, scheduled for early 2021.

You can see a first image of Nubia at the bottom of the news, an Amazon who will make her debut during the volumes of the series entitled “Future State: Immortal Wonder Woman“, available for purchase from next January 19, 2021. The comic will be written by Michael W. Conrad, famous for his work in “Doom Patrol“and Becky Cloonan, already known for”Gotham Academy“, here is a brief description of the series dedicated to Wonder Woman: “The Undoing is coming. Many years have passed since the Age of Heroes, few of Princess Diana’s friends have survived, and most of her sisters have also died. Now a new threat is coming that not even the mighty Darkseids can defeat, and it’s Wonder Woman’s job to deal with it! It will be an action-packed fantasy story, set at the end of time“.

He then continues: “Things got worse and worse on Paradise Island and Nubia has found a new home in the world of men, now it will have the task of protecting it from mythological and magical adversaries.“. Looking forward to further information of the next DC Comics events, we leave you with this cosplay dedicated to Wonder Woman.