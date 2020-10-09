Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter returns to play the heroine to support the US vote

With the US elections at the gates, many celebrities have been inviting their followers to vote on social media over the past few days. The latest in chronological order is Lynda Carter, the iconic Wonder Woman from the 1970s TV series.

Through her Twitter profile, the actress asked all Arizona citizens to do their duty with a themed mask and in doing so he wore the emblematic ones superheroine gloves which he performed successfully.

“Arizona! Early voting begins TODAY 10/7. Your mission: Get ballots early, either by mail or in person. We need a record turnout!”

This is not the first time Carter has spent time on the web for social causes. The actress is in fact in the most complex moments of the pandemic shown with a mask dedicated to Wonder Woman. His intent was to convince his followers to use these protective devices with the aim of safeguarding their own life and that of others.

Lynda Carter is said to have had a huge influence on the 2017 film, as the actress revealed that she had been in contact with the director. Patty Jenkins for writing the screenplay. The former Wonder Woman would have loved the movie and also the outstanding performance of Gal Godot and would make herself available for a cameo in Wonder Woman 1984.