Wonder Woman exhibits a brand new weapon in the Dark Nights: Metal event

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The next DC Comics event, which will be called Dark Nights: Metal, will be curated by the inspiration of Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo and will feature Wonder Woman in a new guise and equipped with a brand new weapon.

The two authors expressed their enthusiasm on Twitter for the new series, which however many details have not yet been revealed. The original run by Snyder and Capullo on Dark Nights: Metal began in June 2017 and continued until March 2018.

The series in question acted as a forerunner for events such as Year of The Villain and Tales of the Dark Multiverse, which resulted in an antagonist raging in the pages of Batman and Superman, The Batman Who Laughs.

Although at the moment the information on Dark Nights is rather sparse, what catalyses readers' hype are definitely the signatures of Snyder and Capullo, a creative team that managed to win the public's favor through the gestation of the Dark Knight's main head, without forgetting the work done on the Batman miniseries: Last Knight on Earth, belonging to the Black Label label.

Inside the special issue 750 of Wonder Woman, new behind the scenes regarding Cheetah have been revealed. Recently, DC Comics has announced a new series that will go into the category of Graphic Novel Young Adult, Green Lantern: Legacy.