Wonder Woman director wants to take a break before the third movie

The 1984 Wonder Woman trailer left all fans of the Wonder Woman Delighted with what the franchise has prepared us. However, it is impossible not to ask about the future of this story in the face of a possible third party.

Patty jenkins, director of Wonder Woman movies, has recently talked about the main motivations when making a sequel, highlighting that these should never be the mere fact of doing it. These have been his statements for the medium Collider:

“Actually, we already know the whole story, and something because it was also an Amazon movie, so we already have everything planned. It's just a matter of whether we will change our mind and when. I think what we don't want to do is do it consecutively. It has been great to make these two films in a row, but I think it is important to rest a little and I like to do other intermediate things and Gal has other things to do. I never want to make decisions too early. We have to see if we both want to make the movie that we think we want to do when the time comes. "

When Collider asks him to define a number of years, Jenkins avoids answering, although he assures that it won't be two.

Wonder Woman 1984 may be the last movie of the Amazon that we will see at some time. Its premiere is scheduled for the next day June 5, 2020.