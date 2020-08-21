Wonder Woman 3, what are the plans for the new sequel with Gal Gadot?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

While Wonder Woman 1984 is preparing to make its theatrical debut next October (after one last https://cinema.everyeye.it/notizie/wonder-woman-punto-lavorazione-film-lo-rivela-patty-jenkins- Promotional 453815.htmlstop at DC FanDome), Patty Jenkins is already thinking about which path to take with the third installment of the saga.

The already anticipated Wonder Woman 3 it will in fact be directed again by the talented director, who would have revealed to the microphones of Screen Rant that she wanted to turn the page and start another chapter in the story of Diana Prince, taking her in a decidedly different direction.

I know in Wonder Woman Diana was discovering herself, “The second movie comes from the fact that I’m a fan of hers, and a fan of superhero movies, who wanted what she hadn’t yet had: to see Wonder Woman out there in that fucking world. Not [aveva più bisogno di] find herself. Now I wanted to see that f ****** Wonder Woman“.

Thus, for the third “There is still something I want to see, which really reflects his character and what he represents, and it’s something that makes me say ‘Oooh‘”reveals”There is still a chapter of Wonder Woman that we haven’t seen yet, and it didn’t make sense to show in this movie, or even in the last one“.

What, specifically, is Patty Jenkins referring to?

From what we have learned so far, Wonder Woman 3 should be set in the modern era, and should present us with a Diana more like the one we also saw in Batman v. Superman and Justice League. How much, however, is not yet given to us to know.

And you, what do you think? Let us know in the comments.