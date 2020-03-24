Wonder Woman 1984 will not postpone its release due to the coronavirus

Share it:

After Black Widow announced her long-awaited indefinite delay due to the coronavirus, all eyes were on Wonder Woman 1984, the new installment of the heroine of DC and one of the premieres that generate the most expectation within the superhero cinema.

Now that almost the entire planet is in quarantine and theaters have closed for the duration of the COVID-19Many of the premieres scheduled for this spring have been forced to be postponed indefinitely, along with many other massive events. This caused rumors to grow about his possible early arrival to digital platforms, something that Warner Bros. has finally denied, according to the Movieweb portal.

This means that Wonder Woman 1984 It continues to have its premiere scheduled for June 5 of this year. However, this does not mean that the situation cannot change, since, if the situation continues to grow, it is possible that the coronavirus keep causing trouble in June, as many experts predict.

The new Wonder Woman adventure, embodied once again by Gal Gadot, will take place in the 80's. This new film directed by Patty jenkins It will start with the DC heroine living a life of loneliness. Diana will appear saddened by the death of those whom she loved given the longevity of the Amazons.

The film has already shown us part of its cast of stars, among which we find Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) and Cheetah (Kristen Wiig), the great villains of this new installment of Wonder Woman. If everything goes well and we can stop the expansion of the coronavirus, it is very possible that Wonder Woman will return to theaters during the summer, until then, the future of the releases scheduled for this year 2020 is still uncertain.