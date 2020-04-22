General News

 Wonder Woman 1984 will be PG-13 rated

April 22, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Picture of Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)

The movie Wonder Woman 1984 it has been delayed for August – and more than likely it will have another delay – but it has not been delayed knowing the rating that the film will finally have.

The new installment of the Amazon repeats the rating of the previous film and will feature a PG-13 rating, as we know the usual in the genre of superhero movies, except for few cases that go to an R rating, and that indicates that some content of the movie may not be appropriate for children under 13 years. This rating is a consequence of their "Sequences of action and violence".

At the moment we continue with the question of how long the film will last, although the director has already revealed that the first montage she made of the tape lasted 2 hours and 45 minutes.

READ:   The What If team…? continue working remotely on the series

The future of the film has many DC fans in check, who is still waiting to see what new date Warner Bros. gives the film, given how illogical it seems – if not impossible – to hit theaters this August.

Via information | Film Ratings



Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.