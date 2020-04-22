 Wonder Woman 1984 will be PG-13 rated

Share it:

The movie Wonder Woman 1984 it has been delayed for August – and more than likely it will have another delay – but it has not been delayed knowing the rating that the film will finally have.

The new installment of the Amazon repeats the rating of the previous film and will feature a PG-13 rating, as we know the usual in the genre of superhero movies, except for few cases that go to an R rating, and that indicates that some content of the movie may not be appropriate for children under 13 years. This rating is a consequence of their "Sequences of action and violence".

At the moment we continue with the question of how long the film will last, although the director has already revealed that the first montage she made of the tape lasted 2 hours and 45 minutes.

The future of the film has many DC fans in check, who is still waiting to see what new date Warner Bros. gives the film, given how illogical it seems – if not impossible – to hit theaters this August.

Via information | Film Ratings