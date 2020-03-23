'Wonder Woman 1984': Warner plans to premiere it in streaming

Share it:

'Wonder Woman 1984' was one of the most anticipated releases of the year … and we may see it sooner in our living room than in theaters. With the current situation around the world, and almost all the countries forced to lock up their population, it is normal that many producers and studios are considering a new way to release their productions. DC and Warner had all their hopes on 'Wonder Woman 1984' this year, as their predecessor raised more than 800 million worldwide.

The hype for this new installment was total, and even more after having delayed it for almost a year (the film should have arrived in 2019), but having its premiere in early June, since Warner they are afraid that either the situation has not normalized, or that people are not want to go to the cinema yet. There are many options on the table, and from Warner's offices, the preferred option is to delay it to August but to release it in theaters.