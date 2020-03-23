Entertainment

'Wonder Woman 1984': Warner plans to premiere it in streaming

March 23, 2020
Lisa Durant
'Wonder Woman 1984' was one of the most anticipated releases of the year … and we may see it sooner in our living room than in theaters. With the current situation around the world, and almost all the countries forced to lock up their population, it is normal that many producers and studios are considering a new way to release their productions. DC and Warner had all their hopes on 'Wonder Woman 1984' this year, as their predecessor raised more than 800 million worldwide.

The hype for this new installment was total, and even more after having delayed it for almost a year (the film should have arrived in 2019), but having its premiere in early June, since Warner they are afraid that either the situation has not normalized, or that people are not want to go to the cinema yet. There are many options on the table, and from Warner's offices, the preferred option is to delay it to August but to release it in theaters.

wonder woman 1984Warner Bros.

"Everyone knows that, as interesting as streaming is, if you want to be big, like a worldwide blockbuster, you have to premiere in a cinema – Charles Roven, producer"

That is, from Warner's offices, he wants to do everything possible to release 'Wonder Woman 1984' in theaters, and it is not for less, since it is a potential blockbuster. But of course, with the current situation, several studio executives do not rule out the streaming option if the situation does not normalize before September.

