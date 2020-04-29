General News

 Wonder Woman 1984 tells her own story but it's a sequel

Wonder Woman 1984 (2020) image by Total Film magazine

Last year, director Patty Jenkins cast some doubt when she openly said that the film Wonder Woman 1984 should not be understood as a sequel to the movie Wonder Woman from 2017. He said that the sequel, which is theoretically going to be released this year, would tell a self-contained story, unrelated between films. Over time, a series of rumors have started to sound that have pointed in the line that the film was going to have a series of turns to the shooting to make it a kind of retcon and link to the Flashpoint event, which is on its way to DC cinema. Some crazy rumors for us that we have not even brought to the blog.

In the new issue of the magazine Total Film which launches this May 1st, Jenkins clears all these doubts by clarifying the situation better. Insists on the idea that Wonder Woman 1984 tells her own story, which even has a different tone and look, but must be seen as a continuation of Diana's story.

There was a short period of time when people got very angry and wondered: ‘Isn't it a sequel? Is it a total reset? ’. It is a sequel, insofar as nothing contradicts the two films. But it is very important to me that it is not (repeat) more than the first movie. It is a totally different movie. Now when you see the trailer, you can feel it.

It's a different tone, look, feel, world, and context. That was the important thing for me. This is her own independent storyline, which of course is also a continuation of our characters and their linear line. It is just your own movie with its own very different feel.

Obviously, in 1984 we are in a different period of time, very far from the First World War and, as has been said in the past, in a decade marked by excesses. Also, Jenkins comments that the title of the sequel relates to George Orwell's classic book "1984" "for a very specific reason".

Along with all this, we have a new image in which we can see Diana and Steve Trevor in a Midwest country trying to communicate with someone, although at the moment we do not have many more details.

Via information | Total Film (via Games Radar)

