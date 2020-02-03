General News

 Wonder Woman 1984 sneaks into a Super Bowl advertising spot

February 3, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Share it:


Wonder Woman 1984 sneaks into a Super Bowl advertising spot

Warner Bros. rejected the idea of ​​hiring a spot for the Super Bowl, leaving us no surprise of his upcoming film projects, but this has not meant that he had a presence in the massive sporting event. The Amazon Wonder Woman has sneaked in to promote the film "Wonder Woman 1984".

This is a promotional spot for Tide, the product for washing clothes in the washing machine, and which had three spots spread throughout the game. In the spot, actor Charlie Day thinks too much about the concept of doing laundry later, and leaves us on the road an almost crossing with "Game of Thrones" for already in the third and last video, see some scenes of this year's Wonder Woman movie that we could already see in the movie trailer. The clip of this sequence was shown at the 2018 Comic Con in a longer version in which Diana comes to save a small child.

READ:  Vulnerability is a force for self-esteem, the interview by Selena Gomez who is "in the happiest place possible"

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.