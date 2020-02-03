 Wonder Woman 1984 sneaks into a Super Bowl advertising spot

Share it:

Warner Bros. rejected the idea of ​​hiring a spot for the Super Bowl, leaving us no surprise of his upcoming film projects, but this has not meant that he had a presence in the massive sporting event. The Amazon Wonder Woman has sneaked in to promote the film "Wonder Woman 1984".

This is a promotional spot for Tide, the product for washing clothes in the washing machine, and which had three spots spread throughout the game. In the spot, actor Charlie Day thinks too much about the concept of doing laundry later, and leaves us on the road an almost crossing with "Game of Thrones" for already in the third and last video, see some scenes of this year's Wonder Woman movie that we could already see in the movie trailer. The clip of this sequence was shown at the 2018 Comic Con in a longer version in which Diana comes to save a small child.