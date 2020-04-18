Entertainment

Wonder Woman 1984 shows she follows the Batman v Superman canon and introduces new images

April 18, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Zack Snyder first introduced us to Wonder Woman in his movie Batman v Superman, a story that takes place decades after the events of Wonder Woman 1984, the next feature film of DC Cinematic Universe. However, there are other films in this universe that seem to share different canons, such as Joker or The Batman by Matt Reeves.

Who Is the Strongest DC Hero in the Movies?

Many wondered if Wonder Woman 1984 belonged to the same universe as Justice League or Aquaman, and now Empire magazine has solved this mystery. According to the user Luis Fernando on Twitter, the article published in the media states that Batman v Superman still canon and that the new installment of Wonder Woman shares the same universe.

"According to #Empire, #BatmanvSuperman is still canon at # WW84 and #Diana works at the #SmithsonianMuseum to keep track of any dangerous or mystical items, and lives in the #Watergate complex, where she overlooks any direction in Washington. and can monitor the United States government, "said the user.

In addition, new exclusive images of the film have also been shared, showing some of its main characters, such as Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) or Maxwell Lord (Pedro pascal).

The film has suffered certain complications due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), like the vast majority of productions in the film industry. Its release has been forced to be delayed, since theaters will be closed while the pandemic lasts to avoid infections.

