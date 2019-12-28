Entertainment

Wonder Woman 1984 shows a new look of Kristen Wiig as Cheetah

December 28, 2019
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Share it:

The premiere of the 1984 Wonder Woman trailer undoubtedly revolutionized all fans of the Wonder Woman from DC. The film, directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot, promises to be a success at the box office. Therefore, it is inevitable that the focus is fixed on its two main villains: Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) and Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal).

Recently, in an image published in the magazine Empire and published in the Reddit forums, a different aspect has been shown than we have already seen of this villain. In it, she wears her best clothes to go to a party, not without wearing a garment with a cheetah print, this time, her heels.

OTHER: WW84 new still from EMPIRE Magazine from r / DC_Cinematic

This new aspect of Kristen Wiig seems to have had a good acceptance among fans of Wonder woman from Reddit. It is still to be seen at what point in the movie we will see Cheetah with this aspect or if the villain will finally adopt the classic comic suit of the comics.

READ:  Noelia exploits her sensuality with a 'little train' dance

Wonder Woman 1984 will hit theaters next day June 5, 2020.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.