Wonder Woman 1984 shows a new look of Kristen Wiig as Cheetah

The premiere of the 1984 Wonder Woman trailer undoubtedly revolutionized all fans of the Wonder Woman from DC. The film, directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot, promises to be a success at the box office. Therefore, it is inevitable that the focus is fixed on its two main villains: Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) and Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal).

Recently, in an image published in the magazine Empire and published in the Reddit forums, a different aspect has been shown than we have already seen of this villain. In it, she wears her best clothes to go to a party, not without wearing a garment with a cheetah print, this time, her heels.

This new aspect of Kristen Wiig seems to have had a good acceptance among fans of Wonder woman from Reddit. It is still to be seen at what point in the movie we will see Cheetah with this aspect or if the villain will finally adopt the classic comic suit of the comics.

Wonder Woman 1984 will hit theaters next day June 5, 2020.