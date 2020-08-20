Wonder Woman 1984, Patty Jenkins on Maxwell Lord: "We still don't know if he's a villain"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In early October we will finally get to see Wonder Woman 1984 in the cinema, but before then, Patty Jenkins has some updates for us regarding one of the characters in the sequel, the Maxwell Lord played by Pedro Pascal.

Until now, we had almost assumed that Lord was one of the villains of Wonder Woman 1984, also thanks to the statements made so far by the same Jenkins and the rest of the cast.

But according to the latest statements by the director, it may not be so …

"We don't know (yet) if he's a villain. But we know he's another great character played by Pedro Pascal, a really great character in his own right"Jenkins explains to Heroic Hollywood.

"He's a really cool guy, and he's so immersed in our time, which is what made him so funny in my eyes. I was wondering, who could represent the epitome of the 80s, insane, but also incredibly symbolic of our times? Which would mean someone who fully reflects that era, the one we believed in then, and that led us to be who we are today.".

Self Maxwell Lord is indeed one of the villains of Wonder Woman 1984, or simply "a guy", we will probably find out when the film is released in theaters, but there is still one stop that could reveal more surprises: the Wonder Woman 1984 panel at the DC FanDome this Saturday.

And you, will you be connected?