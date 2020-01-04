'Wonder Woman 1984': new image with Gal Gadot

Share it:

'Wonder Woman' was the first film of this new DC that united fans, critics and the general public. The origin story of Diana of Themiscira It worked at all levels, with very powerful scenes (we all remember the Wonder Woman ride between the trenches of World War I), a brutal soundtrack and a Gal Gadot in a state of grace.

The film managed to raise more than 800 million dollars and discovered the character to a new generation of girls. It was logical that, from Warner, they wanted to give continuity to the story, and so it will be with the sequel, known so far as 'Wonder Woman 1984', which will take place in the 80s, with the return of Gal Gadot, Chris Pine and the stellar signing of Kristen Wiig as the villain Cheetah. This second installment has as Release date on June 5, 2020 And now we get a new image of Wonder Woman.

In the image, we see the character played by Gal Gadot taking a man from the ankle (we assume he will be a minion) and leaving him hanging upside down, while she tells us to shut up. Perfect image to use when the movie is released and you don't want spoilers.

'Wonder Woman 1984' is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of 2020, but the most, and is willing to revalidate the great success of the first installment. Will you get it?