 Wonder woman 1984 merchandising image reveals possible spoiler

April 29, 2020
Maria Rivera
Promotional image for Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)

This morning leaked leaked images of Wonder Woman 1984 that would be especially revealing. Theoretically they would correspond to e a 2021 calendar that would be available on Amazon. Once again, merchandising would reveal one of the possible surprises that the film would include

In particular, the focus is on one image in particular because of how revealing it would be, of a subject that has been discussed in the past, but which until now had not been fully confirmed. Warning of possible spoilers.

Recall that the first trailer we got to see what apparently was Diana swinging through the sky hanging with her lasso from the rays that were falling. This quickly made us think of the Diana's ability to fly. Precisely this promotional image would show us that moment. A direct shot of Wonder Woman in the air, in pose in flight. We lack context, because it is possible that he is actually dropping and planning instead of flying, but in view of the image as such, his flying ability seems clear.

In the past, director Patty Jenkins commented on Diana's powers, specifically her flying ability, that she learns her powers progressively, so it could be perfectly justified that she could already fly.

Meanwhile, the film continues with its premiere set for next August 14, 2020.

DISCUSSION: New image of a key moment from WW 84 from DC_Cinematic

