Wonder Woman 1984 may have revealed the final appearance of Cheetah

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

One of the most anticipated films of this year 2020 is Wonder Woman 1984. The new installment of the most famous heroine of DC Comics has been directed by Patty jenkins and starring once again for Gal Gadot.

Another of the most anticipated stars of this sequel is the villain Cheetah, who will give life Kristen Wiig. Its appearance has been one of the greatest mysteries of the film, something that we have now been able to take a first look at thanks to an illustration used in some merchandising products of the film.

This new desasapland could be showing the appearance of Cheetah In its final form, a look that is quite true to comics. The sketch has appeared on social networks and belongs to a series of Wonder Woman 1984 notebooks available in Brazil.

It shows us Wiig looking like a cheetah woman, something that has driven fans of the character crazy and that many hope to see in the movie as well.

A few weeks ago we saw the character of Kristen Wiig looking much more "human" in a series of images that showed her wearing her best clothes during some kind of formal event.

The Wonder Woman 1984 trailer is now available and anticipates everything that awaits us next day 5th June of 2020. Patty jenkins, director of the saga, has decided to take a break before continuing with the next Wonder Woman movie. The director declared some time ago that if she resumed the franchise it would be "when the time comes".

What does the return of Wonder Woman hold for us? There are still a few months to find out, but we can be sure that its protagonists will offer us a great show.