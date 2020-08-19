Wonder Woman 1984, lots of new information on cinecomic with Gal Gadot

Share it:

During a recent Q&A arrived via her official page of the Twitter social network, the director Patty Jenkins unveiled some new information related to Wonder Woman 1984, new cinecomic starring Gal Gadot.

According to the author, for example, one of the great challenges of the film was that of invent the design of the new villain Cheetah, played by Kristen Wiig. Jenkins, to a specific question, replied: "Extremely difficult. We wanted it to be great and in the end it was very complex. First, we had to identify the most incredible design and then figure out how to make it live. It has been a long journey. It ended up being made with a mix of visual and hands-on effects, but it was worth it to make it look great!"

Still on the subject of the villain and his storyline, the director anticipated: "I can't anticipate much, but I'll say she's not just a simple bad. He is an extraordinary character in his own right, evolving in a fantastic way. And I can say that Kristen Wiig was amazing!"

Additionally, Jenkins also provided some previews on the meaning of the film: "The first film was about the birth of a hero. In this film we find Diana in a very different place. He is now at the height of his power, but he also faced several challenges to get there. So this heroine's journey is about what it takes to be a true hero. The challenge was to make this film bigger than the last. In this WW movie he is at his peak, so we had to do the same thing with the story and the look and feel, which had to be stunning. So we shot almost everything with practical effects, with people on the strings and incredible choreography. Can't wait to show it to you! I wanted this film to be incredibly beautiful, but also to use it to make something strong and meaningful for our times. It was one of our main goals. "

For more information, we refer you to the complete Italian program of the DC FanDome, with the panel dedicated to Wonder Woman 1984 which will be the first to inaugurate the event on Saturday 22 at 19:00 in our time zone. For more information, here are the changes to the Wonder Woman costume.