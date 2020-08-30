Wonder Woman 1984, how old is Diana in the sequel?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Whether it’s the early 1900s, 1980s or 2000s, Diana Prince never seems to get old … But how old is the Amazon in Wonder Woman 1984 really? I think she’s thousands of years old. Really, I think she’s a child but she’s probably 800 …

In the DC Multiverse, the first time we see the Diana Prince at Gal Gadot is in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice of 2016, and already there, thanks to the infamous photo that will later be the narrative frame for the Wonder Woman film, we discover that although decades have passed, Diana always looks the same, at least in terms of physical appearance.

In the Wonder Woman 1984 trailer shown at the DC FanDome, Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor (who we have yet to figure out how he came to life) also notes that for the Amazon, it doesn’t seem like a day has passed since he last. they were seen (in the middle of the First World War).

The question, therefore, still arises: how old is Diana Prince?

Of course, this question leads directly to another, that is, Is Wonder Woman immortal or does she only age very slowly?

In an old interview with Collider on the occasion of the first Wonder Woman, the director of the films dedicated to the superhero, Patty Jenkins, said that “I think it’s thousands of years old, honestly. But in this case she is still a little girl, so maybe 800 …?“.

If this were to be authentic, in the case of Wonder Woman 1984, Diana should be around 870 years old, and in the present (of 2016/17) it should therefore have about 900.

We’ll see what happens in anyway Wonder Woman 1984, and if further clarifications (or real explanations) will be provided on the matter, when the film will be released in theaters next October.