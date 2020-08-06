Wonder Woman 1984: How has Gal Gadot's costume changed? Word to the costume designer

Share it:

We have already had occasion to take a look at the new Diana Prince costume in the many promotional images of Wonder Woman 1984, and now the costume designer speaks in detail about the changes that have been made compared to other movies.

Lindy Hemming she took care of the dressing of the splendid Gal Gadot starting from the first stand alone film, in fact inheriting what Michael Wilkinson built for Batman v Superman is Justice League:

"When we created the dress for the first Wonder Woman, we did it in slightly different colors, and we have changed many things also in terms of style, as requested by Patty Jenkins. There were obviously several versions of the costume that we had to rethink from scratch, as much of Michael Wilkinson and Zack Snyder's costume was recreated within the studios, and she didn't really have to act as much as she did in Wonder Woman. We adapted many things for Wonder Woman 1, but for the second one Patty wanted recreate the same mood of the 80s present in the film. He wanted the costume to have a deeper red and gold. So we have added more sensual colors, almost sweet … a delicious shade of color. "

The actress will then show off a completely new golden armor, but Hemming took care of making the best of the casual clothes, so to speak, that Diana wears in everyday life, and she was very careful not to exceed in this area: "Something in his clothes had to be classic, because nobody wanted to make her a fashion model, although she is the most beautiful and tallest woman that a costume designer can work with. But anyway we were looking for something classic, and I think we can identify references to 'Me and Annie' typical of Ralph Lauren's looks ".

The costume designer then studied a look that could be perfect for an active and dynamic woman, without transforming her into an 80s fashon model. The new WW trailer, scheduled for on October 2, 2020.