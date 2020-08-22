Wonder Woman 1984, here are the new sparkling Swarovski collections dedicated to the film

Share it:

If you too want to shine like Gal Gadot in the new Wonder Woman 1984 poster, we have what you need: the new collections Swarovski inspired by the latest film in the saga.

Bracelets, necklaces, earrings … There is really everything in the line, indeed, in the lines (there are two) dedicated to the Princess of the Amazons in her latest iteration, the one we will see in October at the cinema in Wonder Woman 1984.

Between the Swarovski x Wonder Woman Collection e la Atelier Swarovski x Wonder Woman Line we cross a fairly wide price range (from 79 to 229 for the first, and between 199 and 549 dollars for the second), in order to satisfy everyone.

As we can see from the images that you also find in our gallery, the Wonder Woman logo and the prevailing themes of the sequel (such as the golden winged armor) are highlighted by the characteristic stones, chosen and matched with care.

On the official Swarosvski website you can see all the items available for purchase with the relative price.

Meanwhile, we await the presentation tomorrow at DC FanDome, where we expect to see a new trailer and maybe some other official Wonder Woman 1984 image (a reveal of the Cheetah costume? New interactions between Steve and Diana?).