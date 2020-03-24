Wonder Woman 1984 has finally been delayed until August by the coronavirus

Share it:

Warner Bros. has finally decided to delay the premiere of Wonder Woman 1984 (despite the fact that a few days ago he considered not doing it) along with other upcoming company releases such as Scooby !, the musical In a neighborhood of New York and Malasaplandant due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Wonder Woman 1984 will therefore change from June 5 that she had planned until now to August 14, 2020. This new release date silences the incessant rumors about the DC sequel being released directly in digital format.

Patty jenkins, the director of Wonder Woman 1984, has used the social network Twitter to explain why they have decided to move this release date, in addition to reaffirming that the tape was desasaplanded for the big screen and not for streaming:

We made Wonder Woman 1984 for the big screen and I believe in the power of cinema. In these terrible times, when theater owners are struggling as so many are, we are excited to re-date our film to August 14th 2020 in a theater near you, and pray for better times for all by then pic.twitter.com/85ykQ8x6NE – Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) March 24, 2020

Warner Bros. has also delayed Scooby !, in a New York neighborhood and Malasaplandant, all indefinitely. The last one had the American release date precisely that August 14, which will now be occupied by Wonder Woman.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of the musical, also wanted to talk about the delay of the tape:

For more information on the Wonder Woman sequel, you can read more information about her two main villains.