Wonder Woman 1984 gets comical in this new image

From time to time Fandango prepares a list of outstanding premieres that we should be aware of and usually do so with exclusive images that are quite interesting. This time we have great premieres like Wonder Woman 1984 Featured for this year.

From highly anticipated premieres of the superhero cinema such as Black Widow and Birds of Prey, to legendary returns with Bad Boys 4 Life, Tenet (the new Nolan), Mulán, A quiet place 2 and United (Onward) of Pixar.

The complete list includes the 20 most important films for Fandango in this 2020 and there you will find some of the most promising releases of the year with The Prince of Zamunda 2, Dune, Los Eternos, Godzilla Vs. Kong, Halloween Kills, Bill & Ted 3, Jungle Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick and Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

To all these films (and many others) we will be attentive throughout the year in IGN Spain, so do not go too far to not miss exclusive content and our criticisms.