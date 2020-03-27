 Wonder Woman 1984 director highlights Amazon empathy

Share it:

The director of Wonder Woman 1984, Patty jenkins, gave the other day an interview to Vanity Fair in which, for example, he returned to talk about what led him to refuse to direct the movie "Thor: The Dark World", but he also offered some comment dedicated to the Amazon, since the film was It was to be released by then for June, before its delay until August.

These comments refer to what the director of the character likes the most, highlighting the empathetic nature of the Amazon, together with the fact that she showed us a different version of the superheroines.

That's what I like most about her, heroism involves keeping your love and compassion intact while trying to change the world. I love that about Wonder Woman and it was one of the things I was most passionate about keeping (for this movie), because it was something I loved about its growth. She was an inspiration and no part of her made me feel like she couldn't be a woman too, and also be a mother, and also be a wife or a girlfriend or a partner. She is a full-length heroine who represents kindness, but also love, compassion and kindness. That's where the biggest challenge was: The world didn't think that a female superhero could be powerful.

Without a doubt, after the couple of delays that he already has behind him, Wonder Woman 1984 It is one of the most anticipated movies of this 2020, and it will be the fourth time that we see Gal Gadot playing the character, after seeing her in "Batman v Superman", your movie Wonder Woman Y "League of Justice".

Via information | Vanity Fair