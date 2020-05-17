Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the new Wonder Woman 1984, We are going to see a Diana Prince quite busy having to face two great threats. On the one hand, there will be his friend turned villain, Barbara Minerva / Cheetah, and on the other Maxwell Lord.

Speaking to Total Film, director Patty Jenkins said that “It turns out that the story was what ended up giving rise to the need for both. Not that I thought we needed both of them. Cheetah was the villain we were focusing on having in this movie, but then Max Lord, through his story in the Wonder Woman comics, served a very mechanical purpose.”

Kristen Wiig will be Cheetah and Pedro Pascal will play the role of Lord, alongside them will be the resurrected Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen, and more.

This is one of the many premieres of the superhero cinema that has been affected by the pandemic and therefore we will not see it in theaters until August 14, 2020, the date it was after a delay of a couple of months.

Wonder Woman 1984 will serve as a sequel to Gal Gadot’s first solo film playing the DC rider. It promises to be an even more ambitious film than that premiere that was a turning point in the DCEU, breaking the odd box office record and focusing on a character that until now had the odd account pending, although he had previously been in the cinema and television.

Wonder Woman 1984 director explains why there are two villains was last modified: by

Share it: