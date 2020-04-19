Wonder Woman 1984 director claims Cheetah is evil because of self-esteem issues

Share it:

There's still a bit to go before the arrival of Wonder Woman 1984, DC's second Wonder Woman movie. In it, it will return Gal Gadot in the role of Diana Prince, but she will do it accompanied by well-known faces. Among them, are Kristen Wiig in the skin of the villain Cheetah and Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord.

Patty jenkins He has offered new details about Cheetah in an interview with Empire magazine. In it, he reveals that Barbara Ann Minerva's alter ego suffers from serious self-esteem issues that lead to their evil behavior.

"What makes Barbara a Cheetah is feeling like she's never been as good as someone like Diana," said Jenkins. "It reminds me of certain people I've met who have so little self-confidence that they always stop. Then, once they start to accept change, this ugly resentment built up through all those years comes out." The filmmaker also spoke about how Cheetah's change in attitude affects her friendship with Diana.

There is a lot of mystery surrounding this character, that's why fans have quite celebrated each of the images that we have been able to see about his appearance in the film. We also know that the change from Cheetah to villain comes from the businessman Maxwell Lord, a character played by Pedro Pascal.

Now, we can have a better idea about one of the villains of Wonder Woman 1984 and her relationship with Diana, although it is not the only information that Empire magazine has left us these days. Yesterday we were able to read that this feature film will belong to the same universe as Batman v Superman, thus canonizing the work of Zack Snyder.

There's still a bit of a chance to see Wonder Woman 1984 in theaters. If everything goes according to plan, the film will be released the next day August 14.