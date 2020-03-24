 Wonder Woman 1984 delays its premiere until August

Share it:

Without being caught especially by surprise after seeing the latest Hollywood moves, including Marvel Studios, Warner Bros. has announced that it delays the release of "Wonder Woman 1984" due to the coronavirus crisis, which is affecting the entire planet.

So, as we can read in Variety, the film delays its premiere on the big screens from June 5 to August 14 of this year, with the hope that by then this new threat has been controlled and we have recovered some normality.

Warner Bros. Pictures executive Toby Emmerich has simply stated the following:

When we gave the green light to Wonder Woman 1984 It was intended to be experienced on the big screen and we are excited to announce that Warner Bros. Picture will bring this film to the world on August 14. We hope that the world is in a healthier and safer position by then.

Gal Gadot has also reacted on Twitter adding the following:

In these dark and terrifying times, I am looking forward to a brighter future. Where we can share the power of cinema together again. Excited to re-date our WW84 movie to August 14, 2020. I hope everyone is safe. I send my love to all of you.

This movement does not exclusively affect the Amazon film but is part of other movements in the studio to avoid this crisis that has arisen. Other delayed releases are "In The Heights", Scoob or "Malignant", which is the date that Wonder Woman has taken away.

