Wonder Woman 1984 debuts poster with Diana and the Lasso of Truth

Right now we should be a few days away from going to the theaters to see Wonder Woman 1984But you already know that the plans of a few months ago no longer apply to the world in which we live and many of them will have to be postponed. In the case of this Warner Bros. movie, it won’t be until August 14 of this year that we can go to a room to see what Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot have prepared.

With this new poster, the wait maybe a little easier. Or it could also be the opposite and you might want to see Diana distribute a bit of justice with her new armor and the lasso of the truth in the style of the Amazons.

The lasso of truth is as iconic as a tool for this character as his sword and shield. He will use it again in this sequel where we will see how the years he has lived between humans have affected him since he left Themyscira in the first character-centered film (one of the most successful of the DCEU to date).

Feast your eyes on Empire’s #WonderWoman1984 subscriber cover, created exclusively by Christopher Lee Lyons. READ MORE: https://t.co/FxjBGJSVoe pic.twitter.com/oXt1abdsFp — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) April 10, 2020

This is not the first time that Gadot poses with his faithful bow (as you can see on this cover of Empire last month), but it is the first time that he wields it while wearing the new golden armor inherited from the comics but adapted to look like something new.

Diana is going to have to do her best to make her way against enemies like Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) and Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal), although she once again has allies like Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) in this story written by Patty Jenkins, Geoff Johns, and David Callaham,