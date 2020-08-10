Wonder Woman 1984: Cheetah will face several evolutions within the film

Share it:

After the video that Kristen Wiig showed us in action, the actress revealed more about Cheetah, which apparently will undergo several transformations within Wonder Woman 1984.

"We weren't allowed to take pictures, it's all under secret. They have pictures somewhere, and sooner or later you will see them. In any case there will be several evolutions of my character, I can tell you this ", he stated in an interview for InStyle.

In the Wonder Woman trailer we had already had the opportunity to take a look at Barbara Minerva in "civilian", but the final look of Cheetah that we will see in the film has not yet been shared, and at this point it is likely that the villain will undergo more transformations before reaching its feline form.

Wiig then spoke of the commitment he put into filming, for which he spent eight months in London: "My day wasn't as busy as Gal's, because she was on set all day, but I had to train for stunts. When they showed me previews of what I was supposed to do I said 'Are you crazy?', But in the end I felt strong and had a lot of energy. I felt good, the point was not to gain muscle or lose weight. Anyway to face everything I had to drink a lot of magnesium sulfate … and wine".

The workouts will surely have paid off, and we can't wait to hear more thanks to a new trailer for WW 1984.