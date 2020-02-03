'Wonder Woman 1984' appears in a Super Bowl ad

Share it:

One more year, the Super Bowl was the focus to see the advances of the cinema of 2020. However, given the size of the event, many others although they have not come out in an advance as such, have been cast in advertising spots. And that has been the case of Diana Prince, which we will see this year with 'Wonder Woman 1984'.

Although Warner has not shown any progress in the San Francisco 49ers final against the Kansas City Chiefs, fans of the Amazon have at least seen it in a commercial, specifically the one of the Tide laundry detergent, which also promotes the Next DC movie. The spot reuses images of the first trailer of Wonder Woman 1984, which you can see above this news, in which Diana is seen fighting against adversaries in a -ochentero- mall. In this version, however, to Gal Gadot joins nothing less than the actor Charlie Day, who approaches the Amazon with a basket of clothes and a stain on his white shirt. You can see the spot below:

'Wonder Woman 1984' takes place several decades after the events in 'Wonder Woman', released in 2017. The film will see Diana Prince in the mid-80s. There it will be her turn to deal with villains Maxwell Lord and Cheetah, as well how to meet with love Steve Trevor, who died after his sacrifice at the end of the previous movie.

'Wonder Woman 1984' will be the ninth installment of the continuity of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) after 'Birds of Prey (and the fabulous emancipation of Harley Quinn)'. The film marks the fourth appearance of Diana Prince in the DCEU, after 'Batman v Superman: The Dawn of Justice', 'Wonder Woman' and 'Justice League'.