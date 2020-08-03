Wonder Woman 1984 and Dune, trailers coming soon? Updates

Share it:

Among the most anticipated film releases in the coming months are Wonder Woman 1984 and Dune. By August, apparently, we may see a new trailer for Patty Jenkins' film and the first for Denis Villenueve's. The two trailers are expected to debut on August 21, the date of Incepition's return to theaters for the film's ten years.

If the film that should mark the return of the blockbusters after the lockdown months is Tenet, on which the future ofcinema experience in theaterstherefore it is with another film by Christopher Nolan that we are moving towards (at least we hope) a progressive return to normal.

Wonder Woman 1984 it should have landed in cinemas already last March. The pandemic forced Warner Bros to postpone its release until August first, and then October. The director Patty Jenkins has already announced that its commitment to the franchise will end with the third installment of the saga. In the film we will review Gal Gadot in the role of the protagonist, and the cast will be composed, among others, also by Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen.

For its part, however, Dune has reached the final sprint. The release of the first part of the adaptation of the homonymous sci-fi novel by Frank Herbert, according to the intentions of Warner Bros., is set for December. The cast includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Stephen Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem. We will see if the exit date will be respected.