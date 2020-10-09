Wonder Egg Priority: announced a new anime from the studio of Darling in the FranXX

The market for originality within the animation industry is a possibility that not all studios have, so any production not inspired by a manga, novel or other original source is viewed carefully. In this case it stands out Wonder Egg Priority, the new anime from Studio Cloverworks.

Studio Cloverworks is a particularly recent reality in the sector, a company born from the rib of A1 Pictures (Sword Art Online) and which has recently begun to detach itself more and more from the old owner. The latest fortunes, supported by the success of The Promised Neverland e Darling in the Franxx allowed the company to ride the wave and announce a new original production, Wonder Egg Priority.

Of the new series, however, there is still not much information except a first teaser trailer, the same attachment at the bottom of the news. Currently, in fact, an official synopsis of the plot is not yet available, which we hope will be leaked online in the coming days. What we can add, however, is that the anime is expected to debut in January 2021 and will be directed by the director Shin Wakabayashi, while the role of character designer and animation director will be entrusted to the talented Saki Takahashi who has already got to show off her skills in Her Blue Sky, the latest original anime from the director of Toradora.

