Wonder Boy Asha in Monster World: gameplay reveal reveals 3D graphics!

The guys from Studio Artdink and ININ Games surprise the Gamecom 2020 audience by publishing the gameplay reveal of Wonder Boy Asha in Monster World which testifies to the presence of 3D rendered scenarios and characters.

The trailer proposed to us during the Awesome Indies by the development team directed by Ryuichi Nishizawa shows the presence of completely three-dimensional settings and, with them, also the polygonal models of the protagonist Asha and all the other elements that will make up the ingame scene. The playful experience of the title, however, will remain anchored to tradition, with gods sliding levels and the action phases to be used strictly in 2D.

The surprising choice made by Studio Artdink and ININ Games, as expected, resulted in a clear division in the opinions expressed by fans, with many messages shared on social networks by those who appreciate this decision and those who, on the other hand, express their doubts.

And you, what do you think of this project? Do you feel that the adoption of a 3D graphics engine could benefit the playful and content experience of the title or were you hoping for a decidedly more “nostalgic” graphic component? While waiting to read your comments, we inform you that Wonder Boy Asha in Monster World will arrive in first quarter of 2021 su PlayStation 4 e Nintendo Switch.