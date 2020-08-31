“Women were not allowed anything”

Share it:

Although Game of Thrones has definitively closed its doors more than a year ago, there are many controversies that continue to revolve around the HBO series. Not long ago Natalie Emmanuel had denounced a certain racism in reference to black characters and now, Emilia Clarke makes a harsh accusation of sexism.

According to the interpreter of Daenerys Targaryen men on the set of Game of Thrones could boast many more benefits than women and therefore live their acting experience more serenely.

Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival this week Clarke pointed out that men could rely on refrigeration systems for clothing while, women were not allowed any of this: “Jon Snow and the Night’s Watch often wore heavy wool coats and when we were shooting in countries that were too hot they had this special pump with its little generator attached to the costumes that allowed cold water to flow through to cool them.”

Emilia then said that aThe female stars of the show weren’t allowed any of that: “Girls weren’t allowed. All I could do was get the back of my wig up a little. It was exhausting. Then receive cold water compresses on your body to cool off. Absurd”.

Fortunately, the Mother of Dragons will no longer have to suffer such torture while probably all the actresses who will take part in House of the Dragon, the GoT prequel series dedicated to the Targaryens, will have to.