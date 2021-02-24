Women in animations will have to cover their hair in Iran

Cartoon female characters shown on Iranian television must now wear a hijab, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah has ruled Ali Khamenei. Khamenei said that, While it is not necessary for women in cartoons and anime movies to cover their hair, it is “mandatory” due to the consequences of not wearing a hijab. Political activists in Iran have condemned the move as “toxic”, arguing that those in power are “obsessed with any woman’s hair“.

This isn’t a joke! The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran has announced women even in animations should wear hijab! Even female insects like bees have their hijabs on! Their obsession with the hair of female anything is toxic. These people are in power in Iran. pic.twitter.com/HSZ9P4H9XQ – Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) February 20, 2021

The pro-regime Tasnim news agency asked Khamenei if he believed it was “It is necessary to observe the hijab for the characters of the animated productions“. He answered: “Although wearing a hijab is not required in such a hypothetical situation per se, it is required to observe the hijab in the animation due to the consequences of not wearing the hijab». While Khamenei did not go into more detail about the ‘consequences‘, Activists previously suggested that he feared that’the girls grow up and don’t wear a hijab for having seen it in the animated series».

The Iranian journalist and activist Still Alinejad mocked the decision and wrote on Twitter: «This is not a joke! The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran has announced that women, even in animations, must wear hijab. Even female insects, like bees, will need to wear the hijab!».





Meanwhile, the Iranian academic Arash Azizi he criticized the decision and tweeted: «In case you thought Grand Ayatollah Khamenei was not focusing on fundamental issues of concern to Iran and the Iranians». «The absurdity of this is beyond my understanding. Is it the fear of girls growing up and not wearing hijabs? Or that cartoon characters can be seductive to some adults? Is this what Islam has become?“, wrote Heba Yosry, a teacher from nearby Cairo, Egypt.

Women in Iran have faced persecution if they do not wear a hijab. According to Islamic law in force in Iran since its 1979 revolution, women must wear a hijab that covers the head and neck and conceals their hair. Last October, a young woman was arrested in central Iran for “insult islamic hijab», After a video appeared riding a bicycle without wearing a veil.

