Woman Luna Bella sends a forceful message to Kimberly Loaiza

In the scandal that Lizbeth Rodríguez, Juan de Dios Pantoja and Kimberly Loaiza have starred in, there seems to be no end, because now who has come to give their opinion on the situation in the also influential Woman Luna Bella.

Luna Bella went to her Twitter account to reply to Kim a controversial tweet that she wrote and sent him a forceful message, "uncovering" that the young woman does not maintain a healthy relationship with the also singer and for that reason she sends her full support.

Girl I know what is behind your mask of happy mom, I know that you are submissive and a woman psychologically abused, verbally and I believe that even physically I hope you will soon open your eyes and realize how you have been manipulated ", the actress commented of adult videos.

… You do not need such a man in your life, perhaps you have not tied your ovaries to leave him for what people will say. You are beautiful, seek your happiness not that of people. Enough is enough, the abuser abuses until the woman allows it … I hope you get out of this soon … SISTER FORCE! – Luna Bella Woman (@mujerlunabella)

April 21, 2020





This action has been widely applauded by Internet users, who desperately ask Kimberly to open her eyes to the current situation and the past mistakes her current partner made.

However, the singer has not spoken before this type of comments, it seems that she has decided to continue with her love life, regardless of what her followers and fans tell her.

Recall that the influencers scandal began after Lizbeth Rodríguez assured on social networks that Juan de Dios had cheated on Kim with another man, who is one of his workers and is also known on the Internet.

This has not been verified and the influencer continues to deny this, asking Liz to discover the evidence where she is unfaithful to the singer, what did come out were intimate videos of Juan maintaining relationships with another woman.