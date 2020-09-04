Woman in the Castle, new film with Daisy Ridley and Kristin Scott Thomas: the details

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As the punctualissimo reports exclusively Deadline, the trio formed by Daisy Ridley (Star Wars), Kristin Scott Thomas (The darkest hour) e Nina Hoss (Phoenix) will be the protagonist of the intriguing Women in the Castle, film adaptation of the bestselling novel of the same name written by the brilliant Jessica Shattuck.

The story of the book follows three German women and is set during and after World War II, exploring how each of the protagonists differently deals with the fallout from their respective personal lives and the devastation that surrounds them. All of Shattuck’s characters are fictional, but the story itself is based on familiar tales – she is half German – and period historians.

To direct the adaptation we will find Jane Anderson (The Wife), who will also be in charge of adapting the script for the big screen. As a screenwriter she won two Emmy Awards for her outstanding work at Oliver Kitteridge with Frances McDormand. To produce Women in the Castle there will be instead Rosalie Swedlin, Doreen Wilcox Little e Michael Sheen.

Filming will begin in 2021, in selected locations in Eastern Europe. As always, let us know your opinions in the comments, the curiosity you have for the film and your expectations.

Still, it’s great news for Daisy Ridley, who complained weeks ago that she didn’t work much after The Rise of Skywalker.