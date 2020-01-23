TV Shows

Woman claims Cristian Castro in front of his girlfriend

January 23, 2020
Edie Perez
Los Angeles California.- The singer Cristian Castro spent a sultry moment when he was accompanied by his girlfriend, the Colombian Martha Muvdi, when a woman faced him in the middle of the street and said a few words quite compromising.

As can be seen in a video captured by the cameras of Awake America, the "Happy Little Cock" was walking on the arm of his girlfriend when he ran into the woman who told them a strong revelation to the couple.

"What did you do on Friday," I love you, my love. I'm going to make love to you very rich and you made me rich dad, "said the woman.

Although Verónica Castro's son and his partner rushed forward, the woman continued to insist on Cristian and claim to have had an intimate encounter with him.

The couple did not stop and kept going until they got into a van and left.

Hours after the awkward moment, the couple of the interpreter of "Blue" published in their social networks a photograph next to him with a strong message.

"To those who act with evil, you have to wish him luck … sooner or later he will need it! If you do not believe in God and in his law of sowing and reaping (of what you sow, you reap), not even karma ( what comes out of you, comes back to you) … then think about this: 'Life is like a restaurant: nobody leaves without paying'. "

