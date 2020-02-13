Woman against woman? Belinda looks forward to her first kiss to an actress

Singer Belinda He said at a press conference that he hopes to give his first kiss to a woman.

During the presentation to the media of the musical work “I can't get up today”, which will be released in January of the following year, the artist talked about her character, María, who liked her personality and waits “anxiously” for a scene in particular.

What characterizes Maria is her personality, her character, her voice, the love she has for Mario, her feelings, how she is with her friends, so it doesn't matter if she is blonde, brunette, redhead, it will be my first kiss with a woman and I'm looking forward to it, ”Belinda said.

The singer added that she likes challenges in her career and participating in a staging of this caliber is one of them. He mentioned that he is a fan of the songs of Mecano, which are retaken for this work.

Beli will share stage with Yahir, his former partner of reality musical La Voz, produced by Tv Azteca.

With information from Ventaneando.

It may interest you:

The before and after of Miss Universe: This is how Sofia Aragón looked (PHOTOS)

What a abdomen! Kimberly Flores burns nets with a great body in the gym