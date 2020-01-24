Wolverine's reboot series is shown in a presentation trailer

Share it:

The House of Ideas has made public the trailer for the presentation of the new reboot series of Wolverine, part of the large editorial project "Dawn of X". Along with the trailer, Marvel also provided a brief introductory synopsis:

"Wolverine was a loner, a murderer, a hero, an avenger, but can it be … happy? Watch Wolverine move into Jonathan Hickman's new mutant paradigm in the Wolverine # 1 trailer with the participation of writer Benjamin Percy, editor in chief CB Cebulski and Senior Editor Jordan D. White!

Wolverine has returned from the dead and finds himself in a world he no longer recognizes. Now all mutants are deathless and have a safe and golden nation all to themselves. Is there a place for someone like Logan in this world? All Wolverine knows is that there are innocents who have yet to be protected and that criminals must be brought to justice – and after all, it's the best there is in what he does. "

White and Percy have expressed their enthusiasm for the start of the new series:

"Adam Kubert has been a Marvel legend for a long time. He did a great job, and it's nice to get him back to work on Wolverine."

"I'm having so much fun giving life to this character, than for all the fans out there it's one of the most exciting in the Marvel universe. "

Wolverine's first issue will be available starting February 19th. What do you think of it? Are you interested in Logan's new adventure?

